Gombe confirms 3 cases of yellow fever

ADVERTISEMENT

Six cases of Yellow fever have been recorded in Gombe State with three of those cases confirmed to be reactive, an official of the state Ministry of Health said.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr Nuhu Bile, told Daily Trust that after tests were conducted on six suspected cases, three were found to be positive and were treated and discharged, affirming that no death had been recorded in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, investigations conducted by the ministry have traced the source of the disease to Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi State, “As there was no a single recorded case of the fever in Gombe state.”

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Bile said the victims contracted the yellow fever after returning from the reserve.

He said the state government had set up a team to address the problem, calling on people to report cases of fever to health facilities for quick examination and treatment.

He said the treatment of a reactive yellow fever case “is free of charge in the state.”

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App