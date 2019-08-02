Gombe cleric sensitises pilgrims on Hajj rituals

ADVERTISEMENT

Intending pilgrims from Gombe State have been urged to be steadfast and prepare for the proper Hajj rituals by maintaining physical fitness and intensifying prayers for hitch free hajj exercise.

The call was made by Sheikh Muhammad Adamu Dokoro on Friday in Makkah, during a routine lesson with the pilgrims to remind them of the hajj rituals, which they have been taught prior to their arrival at the Holy Land.

He said the hajj is a rigorous exercise that requires physical and mental fitness, hence a pilgrim is required to be in the right state of mind and stay healthy.

Dokoro urged the pilgrims to eat food regularly, drink water frequently because of the high temperature, and have enough sleep to prepare for the Hajj rituals.

Our correspondent reports that about 1,400 pilgrims, including officials are expected to perform the 2019 Hajj exercise from Gombe state.

The first batch comprising 560 pilgrims are already in Makkah and have already performed the Lesser Hajj (Umrah).

While the second batch with 559 pilgrims who arrived Madinah last Saturday are expected to leave for Makkah on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the last batch which consist of 281 pilgrims, including the Amirual Hajj team and officials of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board are expected to arrive Madinah on Saturday.

