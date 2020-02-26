Gombe begins payment of N30,000 minimum wage February

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Government and the organised labour in the state have agreed that payment of N30,000 minimum wage will commence from February 2020.

A statement issued by the spokesman to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Ismaila Uba Misilli, on Wednesday said the decision was arrived at after series of negotiations between the government and the organised labour.

He said the February salaries of the civil servants in the state will capture the adjustments, “as implementation takes effect from January 1, 2020.

“This was after series of negotiations between the government team, led by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, the organized labour and the Joint Negotiation Council.

“According to the agreement signed by all the parties at a meeting led by the deputy governor, the new minimum wage of N30,000 will be paid to civil servants, including those in Local Government areas and Local Education Authorities (LEA).

“The effective date of the implementation shall be April 18, 2019 notionally, while financially with effect from January, 2020,” Misilli said.

He added that in the meantime, 65 percent on the increase of CONHESS and CONMESS will be implemented in the state civil service, “and the remaining 35 per cent will be considered during the review between the period of six and 12 months from the effective date of implementation.”

Governor Yahaya had in December, 2019 constituted a 15-man committee headed by the deputy governor to negotiate the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments.

