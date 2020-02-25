Gombe Assembly passes kidnapping, abduction prohibition bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law a bill for the prohibition of kidnapping, abduction of persons and other related matters.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the legislation followed the adoption of a report by the House Committee on Judiciary which studied the bill.

The Committee recommended death penalty for those found guilty of kidnapping and abduction, while those aiding and abating the crime are to face life imprisonment.

It also recommended 10-years imprisonment for those found to be engage in fabricating information on kidnapping and abduction.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Ranbi Ayala, representing Billiri East State Constituency, presented the report on the bill at the plenary on Tuesday in Gombe.

Ayala said: “The committee recommend that whoever kidnap or abduct by any other means in order that such person may be killed.

“Or may be so disposed of as to be put in danger of being killed or with intent to demand ransom shall be punished with death.

“Whoever instigates attempt to kidnap or abduct any person and in such attempt does any act towards kidnapping or abduction shall be punished with imprisonment for life without option of fine”.

Ayala added that whoever give and fabricate information on kidnapping or abduction intending to instill fear or for financial gain out of it shall be punished with 10 years imprisonment without option of fine.

House Leader, Markus Samuel, representing Pero Shonge State Constituency, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill, and seconded by Ranbi Ayala.

The Speaker, Abubakar Ibrahim, noted that the issue of kidnapping and abduction has became an issue of concern in the state.

While commending the committee for a job well done, he said that when the bill is signed by the governor, the punishment would serve as a deterrent to perpetrators and others. (NAN)

