Gombe assembly passes 2020 budget proposal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State House of Assembly has passed into law, the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N130.8 billion, reflecting an increase of N160 million above the sum of N130.6 billion presented earlier by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya to the House.

The budget passage followed the adoption of recommendations contained in a report of the House Committee on Appropriation presented in the House yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the budget report, the Chairman of the Committee, Aliyu Baba Manu, said it was made up of a Capital Expenditure of N71,046,953,693.48 and a Recurrent Expenditure of N59,781,783,900.00.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App