Gombe Assembly confirms Goje’s daughter, 19 other commissioner-nominees

The Gombe State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed daughter of former governor of the state, Dr Hussaina Danjuma Goje and 19 other commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

The screening exercise presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Shuaibu Adamu Haruna, screened seven nominees on Wednesday and eight others on Thursday, while five were screened on Friday.

The first set of nominees to be screened were; Barrister Zubairu Mohammed Umar (Funakaye); Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri (Gombe); Mohammed Magaji Gettado (Akko); Mr Julius Ishaya (Kaltungo); Mijinyawa Yahaya (Balanga); Ibrahim Alhassan (Kwami)and Dr Aishatu Umar Maigari (Dukku).

Those screened Thursday were, Dr Hussaina Danjuma Goje (Akko); Dr Ahmed Gana (Gombe); Meshack Lauco (Shongom); Adamu Dishi (Funakaye); Mohammed Gambo Magaji (Dukku); Mrs Naomi Joel Awak (Kaltungo); Batari Dauda Zambuk (Yamaltu Deba) and Usman Jahun Biri (Nafada).

While yesterday Dr Habu Dahiru (Yamaltu/Deba); Barrister Mela Audu Nnunge (Billiri); Mohammed Danladi Adamu (Akko); Shehu Ibrahim Madugu (Gombe) and Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu (Yamaltu/Deba) were screened.

Engineer Abubakar Bappah couldn’t appear for the screening exercise, as he was said to be outside the state on official assignment.

Our correspondent reports that 11 out of the 20 commissioner-nominee were asked to just ‘take a bow and go’ shortly after they introduced themselves before the house.

Those that got the ‘special treatment’ are; Dr Hussaina Goje; Danladi Adamu; Shehu Madugu; Nasiru Aliyu; Mrs Naomi Awak; Adamu Dishi and Usman Biri.

Others are; Magaji Gettado; Aishatu Maigari; Batari Dauda Zambuk and Julius Ishaya.

After the screening exercise, all the 20 nominees were confirmed as commissioners-designate and members of the state executive council.

