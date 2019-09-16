Gombe approves take-off site for Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the use of Kaltungo Model School as a temporary take-off site for the Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo in the state.

He stated this on Monday when he received a Federal Government’s committee on the taking off of the Federal Polytechnic.

Governor Yahaya said apart from the temporary site, “state government has set aside 100 hectares of land for the permanent site of the school in Kaltungo, to enable the smooth take-off of the institution in the next academic session.”

He assured the committee that his administration will give them all the necessary support for the smooth discharge of their duties in the state.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Dr Mas’ud Adamu Kazaure, said the committee constituted by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, was in the state to assess the site provided by the state government.

He said the committee will put in place all the mechanical works needed for the flagging-off and commencement of academic activities at the polytechnic.

Dr Kazaure said the academic programmes to be run by the institution will be developed in line with the need of the state.

