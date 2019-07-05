Gombe, 5 others to get $100m USAID agric grant

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Agency for International Development is in the process of giving a $100m agriculture grant to Gombe State and other north states to strengthen resilience of farmers to shocks through improved agricultural production and linkages to markets.

USAID Nigeria Director of Mission, Mr. Stephen Haykins, disclosed this Wednesday at a meeting with Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as part of the governor’s series of engagements with development partners and donor agencies to seek new and more robust partnerships in order to strengthen the resource base of the state.

Haykins said the USAID had awarded $13 million grant and implementation had commenced to strengthen teaching capacity in the Gombe State University, the Federal College of Education Gombe and the State Universal Basic Education Board.

Governor Yahaya highlighted his administration’s focus and the funding challenges facing the state from huge debt profile and low internally generated revenue.

Yahaya, however, said despite the challenges, his administration was reform-minded with clear mission and vision to take the state to the next level.

The governor urged the USAID to expand its portfolio programme in the state.

He also sought support for improving business environment and attracting private sector investment in agriculture, solid minerals, commerce and industry in order to drive economic growth and employment generation.

