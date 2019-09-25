Golden Eaglets wallop Guatemala 5-1 at UEFA/CAF tourney

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Eaglets scored four goals within 25 minutes of play and one more in the second half to ensure a 5-1 victory over Guatemala on Tuesday.

In the Match Day 2 fixture of the UEFA/CAF Under-17 Tournament holding in Turkey, the five-time world champions were overwhelming in this their second game.

A 5th-minute goal by Olakunle Olusegun unsettled Guatemala, who were still trying to gather themselves together.

Abdullahi Fawaz rattled them further with his goal in the 10th minute, as the Eaglets continued their attacking forays into the vital area of Guatemala.

Seven minutes later, left full-back David Oduko extended the lead, while left-footed attacking midfielder Akinwunmi Amoo made it 4-0 in the 24th minute.

There was now no doubt that Nigeria were in dominant control of the game, even as Guatemala got a goal in the 30th minute.

The second half witnessed Nigeria missing some goal-scoring opportunities.

However, Ibraheem Jabaar was very clinical with his sublime goal in the 84th minute to make it 5-1 against the hapless Guatemalans.

The Eaglets will face Senegal on Thursday in their last game.

