Goje extols virtues of late Babayo Gidado

A former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe), has extolled the virtues of his late former Chief of Staff, Alhaji Babayo Gidado.

Gidado was Goje’s Chief of Staff during his second term as governor of Gombe State (2007 – 2011).

He died on Sunday night at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe after a brief sickness.

Goje, while sympathising with the family of his former aide and the people of the state, said Gidado’s death had created a huge vacuum which could hardly be filled.

“His demise is a great loss and it has created a huge vacuum which will hardly be filled.

“I condole with late Gidado’s family and the entire people of the state.

“I pray Allah SWT to grant the deceased Aljannatu Firdausi,” Lillian Nworie, Goje’s media aide, quoted him in a statement issued to newsmen.

