‘Goje best choice for senate presidency’

The North East Zonal Organising Secretary of the APC Youth Caucus, Aminu Makko, has said that Senator Danjuma Goje is the best candidate for the 9th Senate’s presidency.

Makko who said this yesterday in a statement in Abuja, noted that of all the people that were contesting the position, Senator Goje was the most qualified.

According to him, apart from the experience gained from many years in the legislature, the former Gombe State governor was well grounded in executive procedures as well.

Makko, who is also the National Treasurer of Young Leadership Association of Nigeria (YLAN), said Goje’s senate presidency would ensure a robust legislature in the 9th Assembly.

“The 8th Senate under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki is gradually winding up after very eventful four-year period. Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted the leadership of the National Assembly to a dinner where it was agreed that democracy can only thrive where there is a vibrant National Assembly.

“Simply put, the legislature must be allowed to function without undue interference. Since this notion of à vibrant Senate has been established, then the next step is putting the round peg in the round hole. Whoever is going to be elected as the next President of the Senate should have such antecedents that eminently qualify him for the job,” he said.

