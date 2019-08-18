Godwin Okoko emerges IBB junior open overall winner

ADVERTISEMENT

Godwin Okoko has emerged the overall winner of the just concluded IBB Junior Open Championship held at the IBB Golf and Country Golf course in Abuja.

The two-day championship began on Thursday with a ceremonial tee-off where over 150 young golfers between ages 15 and 18 vied for honours and ended on Friday.

Okoko scored 75, 69 points respectively to have a gross score of 144 points.

Speaking to the press, he expressed his happiness at winning the trophy which he dedicated to former Senate President, David Mark.

“I have been training for three years and I feel good winning. I practiced hard to become the winner.

“I’m grateful to my sponsor Senator David Mark. I want to thank the organizers for organizing the competition. My hero is Tiger Woods and I hope to be greater than him,” Okoko said.

In the same vein, Isife Rose Chinonye from Enugu Golf Club emerged the overall best in the female category.

“I started playing golf March last year, I feel very excited. At first, I thought I wouldn’t win.

“I made sure I practice everyday because I know that it’s a very tough journey and I thank God I came out victorious,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Lady Captain, Nanfe Audu, expressed her happiness at the reception of the game by the children.

“The tournament was quite impressive, the surprising part of it is that the winner emerged from a category that we didn’t expect, this shows that the junior ones are here to stay.

“The younger ones are getting interested in the game and they are doing pretty well,” she noted.

She further praised Otukpo Golf Club for the success it recorded at the 2-day championship.

“I think the Otukpo Golf Club dominating the tournaments shows that they are putting much more effort.

“They have a structured academy which is run by the former Senate President and the kids are putting more efforts into it more than the other clubs.

“The club in Jos is also doing great. We are talking to so many corporate organizations to see where they can come in to sponsor the winner,” she added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App