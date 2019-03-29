Godswill Akpabio didn’t discover me – Governor Emmanuel

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has said a former governor of the state Godswill Akpabio did not discovered and made him governor as it is being claimed.

He made this claim while speaking in Uyo during the Victory Thanksgiving Service to thank God for the success of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections with the theme, ‘The Dangers of Ingratitude.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the widely held view that Akpabio discovered him and made him governor, Governor Emmanuel said it was God that discovered him, as such, no man can cover him.

“No man shall be able to stop what God has destined for us. As a man, we are not limited by our circumstances, we are limited by our faith in God. As a man, whoever God discovers, no man can cover. God discovered Udom Emmanuel, no man can cover Udom Emmanuel, no stranger can cover Udom Emmanuel,” he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pledged to serve the people of the state with all his might, strength, intellect and connection, and make them his priority, adding that God had given the state a new beginning and launched it into a new path.

Governor Emmanuel said: “At a point, it seemed that we were almost overwhelmed but God showed forth. God raised a standard that was above man. Let me appreciate Akwa Ibom people because God used you to honour his name. God used you as an instrument to defend the gospel.

“I have never seen Akwa Ibom people coming out to show such love to any leader as the love you showed to me in this journey. I stand here to appreciate the Akwa Ibom people in all the villages, in all the units, in all the wards, in all the local government areas and in the entire state.

“I want to pledge that we will continue to serve God Almighty beyond any measurable doubt. I also pledge that we will render selfless service to humanity. We will not place our interest above the interest of the common man. I want to pledge to God Almighty that God will give us the grace to really work.

“We want to say with everything God will give us; every might, every wisdom, every intellect, every strength, every capacity, every connection that God has given to us; we will deploy it to serve Akwa Ibom people and God Almighty for not putting the Christians, for not putting us to shame.”

Related

Download Daily Trust App