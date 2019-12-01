God will remember you

ADVERTISEMENT

Deuteronomy 4:31, “(For the LORD thy God is a merciful God;) he will not forsake thee, neither destroy thee, nor forget the covenant of thy fathers which he sware unto them.”

God has the capacity to remember everything but he chooses not to remember everything. He keeps an accurate and detail record of human activities. He is God. There are things God chooses to forget. He has the power to choose what to remember or not remember. He has chosen not to remember your sins as his child. Hebrew 10:17, “And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.” He does not consult your sins when you have repented to bless you. He consults his mercy and grace brought to us by the obedience of Christ on the Cross of Calvary. As a matter of fact, he blots out every confessed sin with the blood of Jesus. Colossians 2:14.

If God does not remember your sins, you should stop remembering them also. Don’t let the devil remind you of it any more. Remembering what God has forgiven and forgotten will only diminish your faith.

8 Things Or People God Remembers

He remembers individuals who choose to walk with him. Genesis 8:1, “And God remembered Noah, and every living thing, and all the cattle that was with him in the ark: and God made a wind to pass over the earth, and the waters asswaged…”

God remembered Hannah. 1Samuel 1:19, “And they rose up in the morning early, and worshipped before the LORD, and returned, and came to their house to Ramah: and Elkanah knew Hannah his wife; and the LORD remembered her.” God remembered Noah and brought him out the ark that saved his life from the deluge that destroyed the world at that time. He remembered Hannah’s prayer in Shiloh and the assurance he gave to her through Eli the priest and visited her and her barrenness was terminated. God has not forgotten you; the answer to your prayer is on the way!

He remembers a community of his people. God can remember a family. God can remember a congregation. God can remember a nation. Exodus 2:24, “And God heard their groaning, and God remembered his covenant with Abraham, with Isaac, and with Jacob.” God has not forgotten your family. Keep serving him and soon his intervention will manifest. We shall not lose heart in this nation; God has not forgotten us. He will surely deliver us from all our present afflictions, in Jesus name! He remembers the afflicted. Genesis 30:22, “And God remembered Rachel, and God hearkened to her, and opened her womb.” He remembers the troubled. He remembers the barren among his people. He remembers your pain. He remembers your problems; he remembers what you are going through and he will soon bring you out. God remembers his covenant. Man may forget but he does not. Exodus 6:5, “And I have also heard the groaning of the children of Israel, whom the Egyptians keep in bondage; and I have remembered my covenant.” Your pain triggers God’s memory, compassion and help. Your pain will not last beyond today! It will not last beyond now, in Jesus name! He promised not to break his covenant and he is not a man to lie!

If Rebecca Isaac’s wife didn’t have a child, God’s promise to Abraham would have been broken.

God’s promise to Jesus would be broken if you remain barren, oppressed, sick and broke. One more thing: God will remember his promise to us in the lives of our children and their children too. He will not forget them because we are in Christ.

God remembers his mercy. Psalm 98:3 “He hath remembered his mercy and his truth toward the house of Israel.” This scripture was written in anticipation of the Cross. The other word here is Grace. God remembers his Grace. God remembers Jesus! When we take the communion, we remember the cross, and more importantly, God remembers! He remembers his mercy!

Here is what I don’t want you to miss: God remembers the individuals who represent the covenant. In the Old Testament, he remembered Abraham but in the New Testament, he remembers the one who represents the covenant of covenants: JESUS! That is why we call his name. When we call his name, God remembers the Cross and the great sacrifice and his mercy is stirred!

God remembers the atrocities of your oppressors and visits them with judgment and punishment. 1Samuel 15:2-3, “Thus saith the LORD of hosts, I remember that which Amalek did to Israel, how he laid wait for him in the way, when he came up from Egypt. 3Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass.” That was three hundred years back! God will visit your enemies with judgment and destroy them in Jesus name. Do not seek for vengeance; that belongs to God. He will repay all evil doers unless they repent and turn away from their wickedness. He will surely keep his promises to his enemies! He remembers his timing. He perfects his plan at the time appointed. He arises to unleash his favour on Zion when the set time comes. Psalm 102:13. He sent Jesus into the world at the fullness of the time he set. Galatians 4:4. With faith, you can influence God to fast-forward his plan. God remembers the generous giver. Act 10:3-4 “He saw in a vision evidently about the ninth hour of the day an angel of God coming in to him, and saying unto him, Cornelius. [4] And when he looked on him, he was afraid, and said, What is it, Lord? And he said unto him, Thy prayers and thine alms are come up for a memorial before God.” The help you give to the poor is not forgotten. Your tithe is not forgotten. Your sacrificial giving is not forgotten. Your harvest will surely locate you in your life time!

Your prayer is not lost. Your fasting is not lost. Your seed of kindness is not lost. He will reward your obedience and trust in him very soon.

God will remember you! You will not remain in that ugly condition forever! You are coming out! You will survive; you will make it. You will prosper and become wealthy.

God will remember you and give you a husband. God will remember you and give you children.

God will remember you and give you a job, contracts, houses, and all that you need in Jesus name! Your problems will soon be over!

LET us continue to pray for our nation at this critical time. God will remember our nation and heal it of every malady and bring lasting peace, in Jesus name!

Bishop Dr. Charles Olowojoba is the General Overseer of Dayspring Bible Church Worldwide with HQ in Abuja, Nigeria & President, Dayspring Christian Ministries Int’l.

