God sent me to govern Osun – Oyetola

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola says it is God that sent him to govern the state.

He said he thanked God that he had been following the path He laid for him “as reflected in the wonderful things that He had allowed us to do and to be doing in the last nine months of our administration.”

Oyetola spoke at the Government House in Osogb at the weekend during the celebratory banquet reception organised in his honour and for his immediate predecessor who is now the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to stimulating the state’s economy and bring about development that would make it difficult for the opposition to contest future elections.

He said his government was resolute to sustaining the continuity of good governance, the foundation of which the progressives had laid in the state through the implementation of people-oriented policies and programmes that would make life abundant, worthwhile and meaningful for the citizenry.

He said the state’s resources would be used to impact positively on the lives of the residents and set the state on the path of socio-economic, political growth and development.

Earlier in his remarks, Aregbesola commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the courage in appointing him despite the opposition to his candidature from some quarters.

