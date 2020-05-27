Goats, chickens, fabrics roast in Asaba market

ADVERTISEMENT

Traders wailed uncontrollably early yesterday morning as they watched their goods went up in flames at the popular Ogbeogonogo market in the heart of Asaba, Delta State capital.

Ogbogonogo Modern Market is the major foodstuff and commodities market spreading about a kilometer along the ever-busy Nnebisi Road and running down the banks of the River Niger.

The inferno, which gutted a section of the market, was said to have started at about 8 am, consuming the entire livestock section and a section of the tailoring materials and fabrics line.

Although there was no report of loss of life, chickens and goats were roasted while sewing machines, tailoring items and other goods worth millions of naira, were lost to the raging fire.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the inferno was not known, but market sources attributed it to an electrical fault which sparked and ignited the lightning that characterised the early morning rain.

Our correspondent gathered that the state government through the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency visited the scene of the fire.

