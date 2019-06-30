Go and claim your dividends, SEC tells investors of defunct Skye bank

ADVERTISEMENT

Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has reiterated its earlier directives to shareholders of the defunct Skye Bank to claim their dividends.

The Acting Director-General, SEC, Mrs Mary Uduk made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Uduk, SEC recently released a circular to shareholders of the bank to claim all outstanding dividends.

“We have informed shareholders of the defunct Skye bank that unclaimed dividends declared by the bank were being held in trust on their behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will further help reduce the volume of unclaimed dividends in the market and boost investor confidence.

“Investors that have unclaimed dividends are therefore, advised to contact Cardinalstone Registrars to process their dividends,” she said.

Uduk said the Commission had also directed Cardinalstone Registrars and STL Trustees to ensure that all genuine claims of beneficiary shareholders were addressed forthwith.

This SEC said was part of its investors’ protection programme to ensure that shareholders got the benefits of investing in the capital market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had, in September 2018, revoked the operating license of Skye Bank as well as approved its take over by Polaris Bank PLC. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App