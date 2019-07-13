Go after killers of Afenifere leader’s daughter, Buhari orders security agencies

  1. Home
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

Quoted in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the president also directed security agencies to swing into action and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.

The deceased was reportedly shot on Friday along the Kajola-Ore road, in Ondo State, by those the police described as armed robbers.

The President prayed that God will comfort Pa Fasoranti and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.

