GNP guber candidate denies endorsing Bello

The candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria (GNP) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, Sir Victor Akubo King, has distanced himself and his party from the purported coalition that endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello for a second term in office.

At a news conference in Lokoja on Sunday, Sir Akubo said that he and his party were not party to the endorsement, saying he was fully in the race to “rescue the state from poor governance and maladministration”.

He said he came on board to vie for the seat so as to ensure security of lives and property, address the decaying infrastructure such as roads, housing and power, amongst others.

The governorship candidate also said that he would ensure agricultural development through high tech facilities, prioritize education and human capital development as well as support and sustain the independence of the youths, women and the old through empowerment programmes.

He called on the people of the state and his teaming supporters to disregard the purported endorsement as he remains a valid candidate for the election.

