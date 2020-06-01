Global Finance 2020: Zenith Bank emerges best bank in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as the Best Bank in Nigeria in the recently released Global Finance Magazine World’s Best Banks Awards 2020.

The awards, published in the May 2020 edition of the Global Finance Magazine, was based on the performances of the banks in their respective regions and countries over the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019.

Global Finance’s “World’s Best Banks Awards” are recognised amongst the world’s most influential banking/finance and corporate professionals as the most coveted and credible awards in the banking industry.

Winners were chosen in more than 150 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Founded in 1987, Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services and the awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

‘We deserve it’

Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the bank’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, said in a statement on Monday that the award was a clear demonstration of the bank’s market leadership.

“This award is a clear demonstration of the bank’s market leadership, occasioned by our superior product offerings, best-in-class service and top-of-the-range technology which create value for our teeming customers.

“Zenith Bank has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior service quality, unique customer experience and sound financial indices.

“The bank, with a knack for setting the pace and raising benchmarks, is a clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in the deployment of innovative products, solutions and an assortment of alternative channels,” Onyeagwu said.

Zenith Bank recently announced an impressive result for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, with profit after tax of N208.8 billion, achieving the feat as the first Nigerian Bank to cross the N200 billion mark.

Zenith Bank was ranked as the Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria 2019 by the World Finance and the Best Digital Bank in Nigeria 2019 by Agusto & Co.

The bank was also voted as Bank of the Year and Best Bank in Retail Banking at the 2019 BusinessDay Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. (NAN)

