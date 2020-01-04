Global Citizen Award: Buhari congratulates Amina Mohammed

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, on the World Leader Prize at the inaugural Global Citizen award ceremony held in London.

President Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman Femi Adesina, congratulated Mohammed, a former Minister of Environment, for the recognition of her efforts to make life better for the poor and underprivileged across the globe, starting with her passion for helping the less privileged in Nigeria.

The president extolled the UN Deputy Secretary General for her contributions to global development, and relentless priming of world leaders to work towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and end extreme poverty by 2030.

