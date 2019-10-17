Glo uplifts Onitsha indigenes with keke as Ofala Festival ends

ADVERTISEMENT

Several indigenes of Onitsha in Anambra State went home with prizes including brand new tricycles and LED television sets as the yearly Ofala Festival ended on Saturday with the Azu Ofala celebrations.

Five brand new tricycles, otherwise known as keke, and other prizes were won at a draw held at the Onitsha Ime Obi arena witnessed by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, in company with his palace chiefs, sons and daughters of Onitsha and other dignitaries. The winners of tricycles included Ekpechi Henry, Okey Eneh; Ifeanyi Deluo Ike; Emeka Henry Chidi and Mofunanya Onochie.

The draws for the keke were done by the wife of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwenwanyi Achebe; the Onowu of Onitsha, Chief Joseph Okey Ononye; the 2019 Azu Ofala Special Guest of Honour, Hon. Zik Obi, and two other guests, Sir Chike Onyejekwe and Mrs. Ugodibeze Melumwa Obodoejina.

Five other natives of Onitsha also at an earlier draw for consolation prize held electronically won LED TV sets. Three of the five, Ebirim Akunna Cynthia, Ikechukwu Mmadular, and Ogbunando Adaeze were present at the arena to receive their prizes.

Globacom also rewarded age grades who won the carnival competitions at the arena with cash prizes. The 1958 to 1980, Aghaedo Age Grade (1970 to 1972), Umuawele Age Grade (1974-1976) and Malunwanne Age Grade (1961 to 1963) came first, second and third respectively.

For age grade 1948 to 1958, the first position went to Ndioma Age Grade (1956 to 1958), while Nwannebuife Age Grade (1952 to 1954) came second and Nnebuife Age Grade (1956 to 1958) took the third position.

Winners of the age grade competitions as well as those who emerged at the Youth Carnival floats were presented with their cash prizes and the accompanying trophies at the Ofala Royal Banquet held on Monday at Dolly Hills Hotels, Onitsha. Globacom organized the banquet in honour of the Onitsha monarch.

