Glo to Christians: Display love at Christmas

Nigerians, especially Christians, have been enjoined to display love to neighbours, family, friends and the needy in society in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ which heralded salvation for mankind.

In a goodwill message released in Lagos by Globacom, the telecom firm reminded Christians of the real essence of Christmas, a season of sharing and caring as exemplified by the teaching of Jesus Christ.

“As we celebrate Christmas, let us prepare for the second coming of Christ in our acts and deeds and in caring for our loved ones and neighbours. We should always remember that the advent of Christ is near,” the company stressed.

“We, therefore, call on all Nigerians to allow the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to engender progress and amity in the society through good neighbourliness, selflessness and unity”, Globacom said.

The company further admonished Christians to foster greater love, brotherliness and peace in the country, adding that “The best way to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace is to dwell in peace and harmony with other compatriots irrespective of their religious inclinations. Christ was and is still a rallying point for all humanity as His teachings celebrate oneness and the indiscriminate love of God”.

The company urged Christians not to forget that Jesus made himself a perfect example of the values of love, humility, kindness, righteous living and fruits of the spirit which would guarantee eternal life.

Globacom promised to provide Nigerians with uninterrupted voice, data and Short Messaging Service (SMS) during and after the festive season.

