Glo largest gainer in Sept with 2m new customers – NCC

The latest market data posted on the website of the industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that Globacom was the largest gainer among operators in Nigeria’s telecoms market in September.

The telco ramped up two million new subscribers in the month, the data has shown.

The company, according to the data, added an unprecedented 1,945,846 new subscribers to move its subscriber base from 47,265,628 in August to 49,211,474 in September. With this, the operator moves back to the position it held for several years as the second largest Nigerian telecoms network.

Market watchers believe Globacom’s performance in September was driven by its pocket friendly tariffs and aggressive drive to improve on service delivery.

Airtel added 987,787 to move its subscriber base to 48,909,678 at the end of September.

MTN and 9mobile did not add new customers in September; instead, both networks lost subscribers. MTN lost 379,795 subscribers in the month under review. This brought its total subscriptions down to 65,328,104 from the 65,707,899 it recorded in August.

9mobile, on its part, lost 268,159 subscribers in September, down from 15,602,255 in August to 15,334,096 in September.

In total, the number of active mobile users in the country rose from 176.6 million recorded in August to 178.9 million in September.

