Glo, Huawei present smartphones to varsities

Globacom, and global ICT solutions provider, Huawei have presented free smartphones to 10 students, and 4G routers for data access to the management of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), and the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport).

This is in continuation of the scheme in which a total of 150 brilliant students with the highest CGPA from thirty institutions.

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape, who received the routers, thanked Globacom for the gesture, and expressed optimism that it would boost research and learning in the school.

Globacom’s State Manager in charge of Ondo State, Mr. Olusegun Oguntuase, who presented the items called on members of the University community to make use of the company’s on-going week-long data clinic within the school to upgrade to Glo 4G to enjoy unforgettable communication experience on the network.

Speaking after five students of the University of Port Harcourt got their packages, the Dean, Students Affairs of UniPort, Dr. Otu Ekpeyong, who also received the routers on behalf of the Vice Chancellor said, “I want to say a big thank you to Glo. I have had a wonderful relationship with Glo since my assumption of office. We are moving to the next step with Glo”.

A benefitting student of UniPort, Chilaka Glory said, “I’m very happy to be one of the beneficiaries and I am grateful to Glo for the opportunity.”

About nine universities have benefitted from the gesture including Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Benue State University, Makurdi; and Ado Bayero University, Kano.

