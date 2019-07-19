GIZ, Bosch empower 20 artisans with carpentry tools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and Bosch Power Tools, Nigeria, on Friday handed over power tools to 20 Nigerian carpenters, who successfully completed their skills acquisition programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme: “Skills Development for Youth Employment in Nigeria (SKYE)” was organised for 20 artisans, some of whom were returnee migrants from Europe.

The fully-oriented carpentry training, which began on June 17 ended on July 11 in Lagos. It was facilitated by a trainer from Germany.

At the handing over ceremony, tools handed over to the artisans, included six professional Bosch power tools, circular saw, jigsaw, routers and planners.

In addition, some accessories that would enable them to apply the newly acquired skills and to start making positive impact in the society were also given to the artisans.

Mr. Frank Diermann, Country Business Director, Bosch Power Tools, Nigeria, said the GIZ-SKYE programme was taking the challenge of addressing unemployment of youths in Nigeria.

“The combination of woodworking tools has been selected to match the needs and requirements of professional carpentry moving from traditional hand tools to power tools.

“This essentially reduces waste, while increasing production and profitability.

“The field trips and excursion organised are also expected to expose the participants to new ways of working,” Diermann said.

On his part, Mr. Hans-Ludwig Bruns, GIZ Cluster Coordinator for Sustainable Economic Development and Head of SKYE Programme, said the collaboration with Bosch was one of the ways of seeking to improve employment opportunities.

Bruns explained that the quality of training and exposure of the trainees to new tools and working techniques would affect their carpentry skills.

He said that with the training, they were expected to have positive impact on their quality of employment. (NAN)

