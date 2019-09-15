Given up by men, raised by God (I)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark 5:1-20, documents a beautiful account of the healing and liberation of a mad man who was given up by men but restored and raised by God.

The Lord crossed the sea just to heal a man in the country of the Gadarenes. The man came out of the tombs to meet Jesus.

His case was so hopeless; he was uncontrollable and was living with the dead!

Why was he emotionally, mentally and physically ill? Why was he poor, rejected and destitute? Because he was possessed by demons! They rendered him mad and useless!

Do you wonder why some of your stuff could best be described as dead? – Demonic attack!

This man was chained by men and it was not to help him but to protect themselves from being hurt by him. The world always tries to control what they cannot fix!

People try to tie you up with different things to manipulate you to suit their purpose.

The people were also trying to use Satan’s method to solve Satan-induced problems.

He was bound spiritually but now they were trying to bind him physically. Spiritual bondage is responsible for physical, emotional, and financial limitations. But this man broke the physical chains but not the spiritual chains! You can break the physical chains but you will remain in bondage unless you break the spiritual chains.

Satan Dominates

Satan dominates through the following:

Ignorance. The Bible says God’s people perish for lack of knowledge (Hosea 4:6). But the people that know their God shall be strong and they shall do exploits (Daniel 11: 32b). There are no easier preys for the devil than ignorant believers. Many people are cheated and exploited because they are ignorant of God’s love, power, faithfulness, provisions, grace, mercy, and kingdom keys for survival, etc. They are also ignorant of their authority in Christ and their rights as sons. “They know not, neither will they understand; they walk on in darkness: all the foundations of the earth are out of course. I have said, Ye are gods: and all of you are children of the most High. But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes.” Psalm 82:5-7 Sin or bondage to bad habits. The Bible talks about “sins that do easily beset us.” Hebrews 12:1. Whatever enslaves a man dominates him. Note that slaves have no rights. Sin is the reason many labour in vain. False worship. You are a slave to whatever you choose to obey.

Poverty. Forces of poverty include Fear, Laziness and procrastination.

Diversion of blessings, working for others to eat. Near-success syndrome.

Disillusionment and discouragement. If the devil can convince you that there is nothing any one can do to help you, he can keep you bound.

Witchcraft manipulation

Jesus Is The Answer

Glory to God; Jesus came along and set the man free! He sat in his right mind, clothed!

He became an Evangelist. How many people have heard what the Lord has done in your life?

Ordinary people tried to help this man but failed but when the Anointed one came, the yoke was destroyed. He was given up by men but raised up by God!

Jesus will do the same for you now if you believe.

Isaiah 53:3-5 says, “3He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not. 4Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. 5But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.”

Man’s Problems

In this scripture, you have all of man’s problems and the solution.

All of man’s problems can be categorized into four areas: spiritual (sin), mental (emotional, psychological), physical (health and finance) and financial.

Spiritual (sin and Satan). Bondage to sin resulting in curses and a life of struggles.

Demonic afflictions: satanic dreams (eating in the dream, sex in the dream, swimming, being lost in the forest, writing exams, etc.), oppressions, failure at the edge of success, rejection, addiction (to drugs, alcohol, sex), undue delays, spiritual stagnation, material stagnation, financial stagnation, social stagnation perpetual struggle, chronic poverty, marital difficulties, family instability, division, strife, frequent losses, accidents, untimely death, etc.

Mental (emotional, psychological) problems inflicted by broken relationships, hurts, past mistakes and failures. These manifest in anxiety, fear, phobias, anger, bitterness, depression, low self-esteem, insomnia, compulsions. Depression is an emotional disorder which can result in fatigue, a loss of interest in life, insomnia or hypersomnia, a disturbance of appetite and an inability to work and function normally in everyday life. Many people have given up on life because of past failures. Physical (health). All diseases and sickness ranging from minor discomforts to cancer and HIV/AIDS. Financial. Poverty is not of God; it is of the devil.

Jesus is the solution to all of them.

He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities. The first major problem of man is spiritual: Sin and Satan. This is the mother of all problems. And Jesus is the solution. He is our Redeemer and Saviour. John 1:29, “The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” He shed His blood for our redemption. “And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.” 1John 2:2. Mankind was disgraced out of the presence of God as a result of sin. Sin is the major cause of every affliction and we are powerless over sin by ourselves. Sin alienates man from the blessings of God. Sin is a destroyer of destiny. Sin is the consummate killer. Sin is the foundation of every form of bondage. He shed His blood to atone for our sins. He is the only one qualified to do that. There is no salvation in any other. He is the way the truth and the life: no one can have access to the Father except through Him- John 14:6. “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” Act 4:12.

The chastisement of our peace was upon him. Every emotional and psychological problem has its roots in sin. Broken hearts result from man’s inhumanity to man and it all comes from our neglect of the word of God. Emotional problems run deep. Physical illness can easily be seen but emotional problems are hidden. A disturbed mind leads to so many other problems. Jesus is the only one anointed to heal the broken hearted- Luke 4:18. Fear, rejection, depression, frustration, anxiety, hate and bitterness all have their answer in Jesus and Jesus alone. He is the restorer of the soul.

By His stripes we are healed. He is our Healer. He paid the price for our redemption from sin and sickness. He died that the blessing of Abraham might come on us- Galatians 3:13-14.

He destroyed the devil and gave us power over him. Until you are delivered from sin and its power, you cannot be free of affliction. Every sinner is a captive of Satan and Jesus is the only one that can deliver from Satan’s wicked grip. Hebrews 2:14-15

He freed us from poverty. He became poor that we might become rich.

You are a child of the Most High God; captivity is unnatural for you. Reject every chain or any habit that enslaves you.

This is your hour of freedom; you are free in Jesus name!

Bishop Dr. Charles Olowojoba is the General Overseer of Dayspring Bible Church Worldwide with HQ in Abuja, Nigeria & President, Dayspring Christian Ministries Int’l.

