  3. Give us our Certificates of Return, Bauchi PDP Senator, four House of Reps candidates tell INEC
Give us our Certificates of Return, Bauchi PDP Senator, four House of Reps candidates tell INEC

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi Published Date
INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.
The Bauchi South Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial candidate, Alhaji Garba Dahiru and four House of Representatives candidates, who got a court order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue them with Certificates of Return, have urged the electoral body to obey the Court Order.

Addressing a Press Conference attended by three of the other candidates of PRP, NNPP and the PDP, Dahiru disclosed that the Order was given by Justice Bello Kawu on 16th May, 2019 on suit No. FCT /HC/CV/988/2019.

According to him, the Court ordered that INEC should issue Certificates of Return to candidates that came second in Bauchi South senate seat and the four federal constituencies in the elections.

The four House of Representatives candidates for the federal constituencies are; Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Alkaleri/Kirfi (PDP), Dayyabu Chiroma, Darazo/Ganjuwa (PRP), Awwal Jatau, Zaki (PDP) and Isa Mohammed Wabu Gamawa federal constituency (NNPP).

