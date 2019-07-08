Give pilgrims best attention, NAHCON charges medical team

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barr Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, has advised members of the advance team of National Medical Team for 2019 Hajj to discharge their responsibilities and give pilgrims the best attention they deserve.

Barr. Muhammad gave the advice yesterday in Abuja when he bade farewell to a 15-man National Medical Advance Team who departed for Saudi Arabia.

During their inauguration, he implored them not to give any individual special treatment to the detriment of Nigerian pilgrims who happen to be their primary constituents.

Leader of the National Medical Team, Dr Ibrahim Kana, who reminded them that they are in Saudi Arabia primarily to work and not for worship, told them not to abandon their places of duty for the other, not even on Fridays.

He warned the members that they could be recalled to duty post when the situation demands notwithstanding whether they are off duty and reminded them of the need to respect the regulations and laws of Saudi Arabia at all times.

Meanwhile, NAHCON has appointed a liaison officer for each of the hotels provided for Nigerian Pilgrims in Madinah.

The Madinah coordinator and the acting secretary of the Commission, Alhaji Ahmad Maigari, disclosed this at a meeting with various service providers in the Prophet City.

The coordinator and his Madinah team who arrived the City on Saturday said in a statement yesterday that the new initiative was intended to ensure effective supervision, quick response to pilgrims’ needs, oversee logistics, ensure stress free relationship and communication between each of the hotels’ management/staff and pilgrims.

Alhaji Magaji renewed the commitment of NAHCON to ensuring that pilgrims got the best services and value for their hard earned money from the service providers.

In their response, Alsied Ahmad Muhammad Zuhdi of Al-Zuhdi Group, Abdulaziz Saleh Angel Al-Qufi of Al Andalus Company who voiced happiness over the new initiative, pledged to ensure comfort and provision of the best standard hotel/accommodation services to Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah.

The first batch of NAHCON Advance Team comprising 39 members of staff for this year’s Hajj operations left for Saudi Arabia last Friday.

They were sent in advance to prepare ground for the reception of Nigerian pilgrims expected to start arriving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from this Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

The inaugural airlift, according to the commission, would commence with intending pilgrims from Katsina State.

