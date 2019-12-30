Girl allegedly kills self over disagreement with lover in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

The sudden death of one Joy Osain, a resident of Agbura Community, Yenagoa, Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, has sparked controversy in the community.

It was gathered that on Boxing Day (December 26) when people were exchanging gifts and making merry, the deceased reportedly engaged in a quarrel with her 28-year-old boyfriend, Eze Augustus, at his house in Azikoro village in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source in the village, who did not want to be named, said, “The girl was an indigene of Agbura while the boyfriend is from Azikoro community both in Yenagoa local government area of the state. She was a fruit seller at Azikoro.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Her boyfriend avoided her on Christmas day. She went to wait in front of his door on 26th of December but saw another girl in his house.

“She became angry and fought with him. He allegedly beat her. But the girl kept saying she would not be alive and watch another girl take her man. We didn’t know she meant it. She was said to have gulped sniper and died.”

However, another version of the incidence claimed that the boyfriend beat the deceased to death and poured the insecticide in her mouth to make it look like a suicide.

It was gathered that some family members of the deceased stormed the boyfriend’s house and destroyed his property.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident said in a text message, said that the police have launched investigation into the matter.

He said the boyfriend, who reported the matter at the police station, “has been detained for further interrogation, investigation is ongoing.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App