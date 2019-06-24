Breaking News
Ghanaian Varsity offers 15-year-old scholarship

By Titus Eleweke, Awka

Franklin Ekene Ezeunala, a 15-year-old boy who scored 347 at UMTE has been offered  scholarship to study in a Ghanaian University.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Manager, College Senior Admissions, Mrs Ogechi Ekpe during the American Mathematics competition award ceremony  held at Grundtvig International secondary school, Oba, Anambra state.

She revealed that Ekene was offered presidential scholarship, which is the highest form of the offer with a complete package of accommodation, feeding as well as pocket money.

 

