Ghanaian Varsity offers 15-year-old scholarship

Franklin Ekene Ezeunala, a 15-year-old boy who scored 347 at UMTE has been offered scholarship to study in a Ghanaian University.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Manager, College Senior Admissions, Mrs Ogechi Ekpe during the American Mathematics competition award ceremony held at Grundtvig International secondary school, Oba, Anambra state.

She revealed that Ekene was offered presidential scholarship, which is the highest form of the offer with a complete package of accommodation, feeding as well as pocket money.

