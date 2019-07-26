Ghana traders reopen 30 Nigerian shops, vow to fight on

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA) have re-opened all 30 shops owned by Nigerians, which were sealed up by aggrieved Ghanaian traders earlier in the week.

All the shops, located at the electrical hub in the Central Business District, Opera Square at Accra were closed by Ghanaian traders, in protest of the continued participation of Nigerians in retail business in the country, contrary to Section 865 of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) Act.

The decision to re-open the shops followed a tripartite meeting between law enforcement officers, the leadership of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the executives of the National Union of Traders Association of Ghana (NUTAG) on Wednesday.

After the dialogue, the traders led by the National President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, in company of his Nigerian counterpart, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nnaji flanked by traders from both sides went around the trading complex to open the shops.

The NUTAG president, however, expressed frustration over the persistent conflict with the indigenes and appealed to the host government to find a lasting solution to the standoff.

Meanwhile, the National President of GUTA has advised Ghanaian traders not to physically assault Nigerians, even as they persist in their quest to flush them out from their markets.

“I am calling on the traders not to hurt Nigerians. I don’t want anybody to hurt any Nigerian. We are civilized, even though if we were in Nigeria, they would have killed us all,” he said.

