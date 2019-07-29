Ghana fortifies major offshore oil and gas installations

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Ghana said it has started upgrading its naval equipment to safeguard its territorial waters against maritime crimes, especially attacks on major offshore oil and gas installations.

Ghana’s Defence Minister, Mr. Dominic Nitiwul, disclosed this at the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference held in Accra.

He said the government had signed a $200 million for the construction of a Forward Operating Base at Ezinlibo, and associated patrol boats in the Western Region to protect the country’s oil and gas facilities.

He also revealed that the Ghana Navy was on the verge of taking delivery of two offshore patrol boats and other high-tech equipment to aid surveillance on the high seas.

The two patrol vessels have the reach and endurance capable of staying at sea for a long time to be able to patrol the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 200 nautical miles and Extended Continental Shelf of 300 nautical miles, he said.

He described the maritime sector as the backbone of the economy, with the ports and harbours serving as the gateway for over 80 percent of international trade.

“Unfortunately, illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing, marine pollution, sea robbery, illegal bunkering and a litany of maritime crimes pose a threat to the sustainable and optimal use of Ghana’s maritime assets. It would take a creative naval force and a strong interagency collaboration to curtail these threats,” he said.

He described the conference as timely, as it afforded all regional key players, the opportunity to foster joint strategies to tackle the challenges that confront the regional maritime environment.

