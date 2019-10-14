Get approval before protests, Police tell Abia residents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Abia State have said incessant protest by groups and individuals will no longer be allowed without the approval of the Commissioner of Police.

The police, in a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said any person intending to carry out protests must notify the Commissioner of Police in writing, at least, 48 hours to the time, stating date, place of convergence, routes to follow and termination point.

SP Ogbonna said the police were not against any group or individuals planning to embark on such action, as it was a constitutional right of the citizens in a Democratic government but should be carried out in line with the extant provisions of the Constitution.

He said the command will not fold its hands and watch persons or group of persons truncate the existing peace and tranquility in the state.

