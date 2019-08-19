Gerrard hails Super Eagles invitee, Aribo

ADVERTISEMENT

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has lauded the performance of Joe Aribo in their 3-0 victory over East Fife in a Scottish League Cup tie on Sunday.

The midfielder delivered a five-star performance against the Fifers, sealing his side’s victory to help the Gers advance into the quarter-final of the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elated by the showing, the former Liverpool and England captain has praised the effort from the 23-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone will go away talking about Joe Aribo and rightly so,” Gerrard told BT Sport.

“I am not sure how many good players have been at this stadium, but I don’t think you will see many better than Joe.

“Top players turn up anywhere, it doesn’t matter if it is in front of 50,000, or 1500, your standards are always the same and from day one Joe has done that. He was outstanding from start to finish.”

Aribo joined Rangers after leaving Charlton Athletic in the summer, signing a four-year deal which will keep him at the Ibrox Stadium till 2023.

Aribo is in line to make his international debut for Nigeria, having been invited for the Super Eagles’ friendly game against Ukraine slated for September 10.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App