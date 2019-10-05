Germany offers €30.5m support to end polio, strengthen Nigeria’s health system

ADVERTISEMENT

The German Minister of Health, Mr Jens Spahn has announced 30.5millon euros support to Nigeria to end polio, enhance health security and strengthen the country’s health system.

Spahn made the disclosure during bilateral dialogue between Federal Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health of Germany on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the parties (Nigeria and Germany) discussed on the eradication of polio where Germany was strongly cooperating with Nigeria to end the disease.

He said the bilateral dialogue has identified five hospitals in Nigeria that would be supported by Germany’s Ministry of Economic Development as pilot scheme of the train-the-trainer concept towards better healthcare delivery.

He said the collaboration between the two countries would involve fight against infectious diseases adding that the German and Nigerian centers for disease control are cooperating to strengthen and harness health security.

He said the funding was about 30million euros in the area of polio eradication while the area of hospitals, agriculture, education, and Skills Acquisition would receive about 500,000 euros at the moment.

The Minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said the ministry has received group of visitors from Germany lead by the German Minister of Health, Secretary of State from Germany and German Ambassador to Nigeria.

The minister said the bilateral dialogue was hinged on technical cooperation towards strengthening the Nigerian healthcare system.

He added that dialogue has focused more on public health issues and improvement of Nigeria’s health system where Nigeria need the cooperation and expertise of Germany to be able to make progress.

Ehanire said Nigeria need more support from Germany in the areas of patient transportation, e-health, mobile health, enhancing the healthcare system of Nigeria and service delivery.

The minister noted that the German Government was providing support in health, agriculture, education particularly in vocational education which Nigeria currently need to reduce migration to Europe.

