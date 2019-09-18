Germany extends ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

The German government has extended its arms export ban to Saudi Arabia by an additional six months until March 31, 2020, a government spokesman said.

The export ban was introduced in Nov. 2018 after the death of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top officials in Saudi Arabia are suspected of being behind the killing.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative government had previously pushed to lift the ban, but their centre-left coalition partners came out strongly against renewing arms exports to countries involved in the ongoing Yemen conflict.

Merkel herself earlier this week said she saw no basis for lifting the ban. (dpa/NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App