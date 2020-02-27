German lawmaker backs Amotekun bill

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Majority Leader of Germany’s federal Parliament, Mr. Thorsten Frei, on Thursday lends his voice in support of the Amotekun bill, which is currently before the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Daily Trust reports that the Amotekun is a security outfit, officially named Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), which was earlier launched by governors of the South-western states in Nigeria.

Mr. Frei, who is the Deputy Chairman/Deputy Majority Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) parliamentary Group in Germany, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa on Thursday.

The German parliamentarian expressed hope that the bill, when passed into law, would address some of the security challenges being faced in the country.

He also expressed his pleasure at the pace of development in Lagos state.

In his remarks, Hon. Obasa allayed the fears of the visitors and assured him that “Lagos is relatively safe and calmer than other big cities in the world.”

Also on the German envoy’s entourage was Ms. Alexander Herr, the Deputy Consul General of the German Consulate in Lagos.

