Geriatric Centres for Pensioners, a Board for PenCom

Two issues featured in this column today: the laudable decision by the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish six Geriatric Centres across the country and a plea by stakeholders for the constitution of a Governing Board for the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The decision of the Federal Government to establish six regional Geriatric Centres to cater for sick elders, who are retirees and pensioners, is a step in the right direction.

Geriatric Centres are specialty clinics that will be treating “diseases, impairment and sickness conditions” that afflict old people. Such centers would be manned by personnel who are mainly skilled in the treatment of illnesses that afflict elderly patients.

“The Federal Ministry of Health, says it will establish six regional geriatric centres in tertiary hospitals with a view to improving the health status of an older person in Nigeria,” a report says quoting a Federal Ministry of Health official, Dr. Sa’idu Dumbulwa.

Dr Saidu Dumbulwa, the Coordinator, Healthcare Package for Improving Quality Care on Ageing Population in Nigeria, told the News Agency of Nigeria that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the project.

He recalled that Mr President has earlier approved the allocation of one per cent of Consolidated Revenue Fund to deliver healthcare to the vulnerable population, mainly children, women and elderly.

“50 per cent of the Fund goes to the National Health Insurance Scheme, to procure health services and insurance for the vulnerable groups,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria.

Providing health care for retirees or pensioners was discussed in thses pages in the past because the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as is programmed, does not accommodate retirees regardless of their contribution to the NHIS Fund while in employment.

It is ironic that while public servants are enrolled automatically, if not compulsorily, into the Scheme and contributions deducted from their salaries, the NHIS is not correspondingly obliged to give them access to basic health care services while in retirement. This is odd.

The Geriatric Centres will be for all elderly citizens, who by implication, must have retired either from self-employed businesses or salaried jobs.

Selecting locations for each of the Geriatric Centres may be determined by many factors, but should be done in such a way that they will be served by pre-existing infrastructure namely motorable roads, clean water supply and electricity. The clinics should be appropriately close to centres of large populations where large number of patients can be treated.

The other matter is the increasing calls on the Federal Government to constitute a Governing Board for the National Pension Commission (PenCom) by the Nigeria Labour Congress, the National Union of Pensioners, Nigeria Employer’s Consultative Association, other stakeholders in the growing pension industry, including some Retirement Savings Accounts holders.

The groups have gone to the mass media with their agitations. They think and say, wrongly or rightly, that the absence of that Board could imperil the efficiency of PenCom and expose the over N9 trillion pension assets to risks.

PenCom management, which has been in acting capacity from April 2017, the agitators fear, may become complacent in running the Commission, or succumb to pressure from vested interests, to relax some of the stringent rules and guidelines emplaced by Alhaji M. K. Ahmad, the effective and self-effacing pioneer Director General of the Commission.

The Act establishing the National Pension Commission says that it reports directly to the President. This underlines its importance as a major national institution. It is because of this prime status that the NLC and others reasoned it should have its full complement of permanent Commissioners and Board to assist the President in managing its affairs.

This Pension Watcher believes that as the administration settles down fully into a second term, President Muhammadu Buhari will surely exercise his prerogative to appoint a Board for PenCom that will steer the pension industry rightly.

