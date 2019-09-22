  1. Home
  Geraint Thomas withdraws from Road World Championships time trial
Geraint Thomas withdraws from Road World Championships time trial

Britain’s Geraint Thomas has withdrawn from the Road World Championships time trial as he says is not in “good enough shape to perform to his best”.

The 2018 Tour de France winner still plans to ride in the road race at the event in Yorkshire, which starts on today.

“I’ve tried to get back into shape after my post tour break,” Thomas said.

“The decision was made… to skip the time trial and commit to the team for the road race.”

The men’s time trial is on Wednesday with the men’s road race on Sunday, 29 September – the final day of the event.

Thomas, 33, was beaten into second at this year’s Tour de France by Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal, who will not be competing in Yorkshire.

 

