Gent sign Nigerian defender Reuben Yem

Belgian First Division A club Gent have announced the signing of Reuben Yem from Slovak Super Liga side AS Trencin.

The Nigerian defender had an impressive 2018/19 season with the Stadion na Sihoti outfit after joining them at the start of the campaign from Inter Bratislava.

Yem made 24 league appearances to help Trencin finish the season in the 11th spot on the Super Liga table.

On the back of the performances, the Buffalos have secured the signature of the youngster to bolster their defence ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Yem is delighted with the move and looks forward to continuing his development at the Ghelamco Arena.

