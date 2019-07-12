  1. Home
Generator fumes kill family of 7 in Rivers

By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt Published Date

Seven family members, including the husband and the wife, were yesterday found dead in Elele town in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The tragic incident occurred in their apartment within an estate known as Too Much Money, in  Elele Town.

The spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, told journalists that the preliminary investigation showed that the family died as a result of smoke from their generator set.

He said investigation was still ongoing.

He said the victims’ bodies had been deposited at a mortuary for further investigation.

One of the neighbours, who confirmed the incident to reporters yesterday, said they woke up early hours yesterday and  noticed that the victims’ house was still under lock and key.

He said they forced the main door to the one-bedroom apartment open.

