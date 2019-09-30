Generator fume kills man, wife, daughter in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck in Umuokpsta Emeka Ugiri in Isiala Mbano Local Government of Imo state after a generator fume killed a couple and their daughter.

The deceased, identified as Luscious Iwunze, his wife, Ngozi Iwunze and daughter, Geraldine Iwunze, were said to have left a running generator inside the room while they went to bed.

However, their bodies were discovered later in the morning by neighbours.

Police spokesman in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the police were called after the incident, adding that the command has taken over the investigation.

He said that it was treated as a case of sudden and unnatural death.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer in the area led his men to the scene and found the lifeless bodies of the victims.

The PPRO said that a report was received at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Isiala Mbano LGA, about the mysterious death of three persons.

Ikeokwu said that preliminary investigation revealed that they died as a result of fume (carbon monoxide) emitted from a power generating set.

“The corpses have been evacuated to a morgue, and the Commissioner of Police, Imo state Command, has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident,” the PPRO said.

