Gen. Alkali murder: Principal suspect apprehended

A principal suspect linked to the killing of the former Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Major General Idris Alkali (rtd) who was at large, has been arrested.

Prosecution counsel in the case, Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN) told the Jos High Court that the prosecution had taken steps to include the suspect and sought leave from the court to amend the charges.

Daily Trust reports that in November 2018, the police had announced that two suspects in the murder case of late Gen. Alkali were at large and gave their names as Chuwang Samuel aka “Morinho” and Nyam Samuel aka “Soft Touch.”

However, Gadzama who spoke before Justice Arum Ashom, who took over the murder trial after Justice Danile Longji retired from the bench, said he was served application for bail for some of the suspects and urged the court to give him time to go through it and decide whether to oppose it or not.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to March 24th and 25th for application for bail and amendment of charges while hearing would commence the next day.

However counsel to the 16th defendant, N.T Komak, told the court that while he was not opposing the suggestion for a new hearing date, he had a pending application filed in February 2019 seeking leave from the court to quash charges against his client.

Justice Arum Ashom said the court will look at the application seeking to quash charges of the 16th defendant on its merit when it is argued on March 24.

He adjourned the matter to March 24th, 25th and 26th for all the applications, amended charges and commencement of hearing.

Daily Trust reports that General Alkali had gone missing on September 3rd 2018 while travelling from Abuja to Bauchi via Jos.

His vehicle was recovered from a pond in Dura-Du in Jos South on September 29, and his remains found on October 31 in an open well in Guchwet village of Shen district in Jos South LGA. He was later buried in Abuja on November 3 the same year.

