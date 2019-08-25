Gbong Gwom Jos stool: Hausa community seeks to join suit

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hausa community in Jos North has filed a motion on notice seeking the leave of a Plateau State High Court to join as co-defendants in the suit challenging Governor Simon Bako Lalong from tampering with the Joint Traditional Council (JTC) headed by the Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba.

Daily Trust reports that seven people from the Berom ethnic group had on May 23 dragged the state government before the Justice Christiana Dabup High Court in Jos over the creation of two traditional councils from the JTC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had issued an order of interim injunction stopping Lalong from tampering with the composition of the JTC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our correspondent reports that the Atar Aten of Ganawuri, Yakubu Chaimai and the Ujah of Anaguta, Jauro Magaji, who are direct beneficiaries of the split joint traditional council had in June sought the order of the court to join the suite as co-defendants.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App