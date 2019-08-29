Gbenga Daniel’s loyalists officially join APC in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Loyalists of a former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, have officially joined the APC from the PDP.

The defectors, led by the former Deputy Governor to Daniel’s, Alhaja Salmot Badru, declared for the ruling party at an enlarged meeting held in Abeokuta.

Daily Trust reports that the party bigwigs were part of the PDP chieftains who “pressured” the former governor to lead them to APC shortly after he (Daniel) resigned from PDP and “quit” politics in March.

Daniel’s last-minute support for Gov. Dapo Abiodun, who was the APC candidate, was believed to be instrumental to the party’s victory during the tension-soaked March 9, gubernatorial election in the state.

In a communiqué issued on Tuesday night, the defectors under the aegis of Gateway Movement hinted that their decision was arrived at after “due diligence on the state of our dear state vis-a-vis the resolve and direction of the current administration.”

The communiqué was jointly signed by Badru, who is the chairman of the movement; Akogun Deji Kalejaiye, who is the secretary; and Ifekayode Akinbode, who is the head of media.

The defectors, while declaring their “unflinching support” for Gov. Abiodun’s administration, vowed to deploy their political machinery to support the government and ensure maximum delivery of dividends of democracy to all nooks and crannies of the state.

“We commend His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his just, fair, equitable and inclusive effort so far which basically centre on giving Ogun State a focused and qualitative governance while creating the enabling environment for a public private sector partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun,” they said.

