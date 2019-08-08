Gbenga Adeyinka storms Ilorin August 13 for Laffmatazz

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the leading Nigerian comedians, Gbenga Adeyinka, will on Tuesday, August 13 stormed the city of Ilorin, Kwara state for his comedy cum music show tagged ‘Laffmatazz with Gbenga Adeyinka.’

Our reporter learnt that the show, which kicked-off in Ibadan in April, and recently rocked the city of Akure, will thrill residents of the city in its characteristic tradition of “Sharing Happiness” with Maltina, the lead sponsor of the event.

This month’s show themed: “Loud In Ilorin” is expected to attract some leading entertainers in music and comedy including Reminisce, Majek Fashek, 2Baba, Ruggedy Baba, Chinko Ekun, Omobaba, Alariya, Terry G, Small Doctor, Chi Young, Marina of Comedy, Shete, Akpororo, Funny Bone, Helen Paul, Dr Smile and Peteru.

Speaking on the show, the Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, Oluseun Lawal, said: “We’re always excited to be a part of Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmatazz as it is a show that aligns with the brand’s commitment towards sharing unending happy moments amongst family and friends across Nigeria. We look forward to being a part of the event in Ilorin once again.

“The West is very important to the brand and we cannot talk about the Western Nigeria without including the great people of Ilorin. True evidence of happiness is brought to life through laughter and the people of Ilorin are indeed happy.”

Fans at the rib-cracking entertainment event would also be treated to the refreshing taste of Maltina at the venue as there will also be lots of mouth-watering prizes to be won.

According to Lawal, the premium malt drink has gifts in store for lucky consumers including goody bags, mobile phones, generator sets and flat-screen televisions in its exciting live game show.

Since its debut over six years ago, Laffmatazz has become a comedy platform that is widely accepted in Western Nigeria.

According to the organisers, Laffmatazz has pushed the boundaries of sharing happiness through a series of family-oriented comedy skits for the pleasure of fun-seekers who love spending quality time with their loved ones during festive periods like Sallah.

“Laffmatazz has been witnessed by over 50,000 people since its inception. It is arguably one of the best networks of comedians and musicians and the biggest of its kind outside Lagos,” they added.

