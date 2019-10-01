Gbajabiamila urges Nigerians to unite

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Nigerians to unite and pray for the country as it marks its 59th independence anniversary.

In a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila said Nigeria had come a long way as an indivisible entity which, he said, every citizen must work to protect.

He also enjoined Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders for the entrenchment of good governance and wellbeing of the people. He said prayers and unity of purpose would help the country remain one and tasked Nigerians to continue working hard to realise the mission and vision of the country’s founding fathers.

