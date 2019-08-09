Gbajabiamila urges Nigerian pilgrims to pray for country

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerian pilgrims to pray for the country as they join millions of Muslims across the globe to observe the Arafat on Saturday.

Gbajabiamila made the plea in Mina, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi.

The Speaker expressed optimism that with prayers, Nigeria can move to the next level the current administration yearns for.

“I want to urge all our pilgrims to pray for the unity of Nigeria. We need the prayers because the government is not relenting as it is striving to make life better for the citizens.

“We also need to pray for the general well being of all Nigerians. Arafat is a special day that Allah answers prayers. I, therefore, call on Nigerian pilgrims to utilize the opportunity,” the Speaker said.

Gbajabiamila added that “the importance of prayers in the life of man cannot be overemphasized. That is why we have to assist our leaders with prayers”

The Speaker also commended Nigerians currently on pilgrimage in the holy land for their upright conduct so far and abstinence from activities that could bring disrepute to the image of Nigeria.

He called on Nigerian Muslims at home, who will observe the fasting of the Day of Arafat, to use the opportunity and pray for the country.

