Gbajabiamila seeks reformed 9th House of Reps

* appoints Rikiji as Chief of Staff

The newly elected Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos), has promised to ensure a reformed House to meet the yearning and aspiration of Nigerians.

The Speaker stated this in Abuja on Tuesday during his maiden inaugural speech after inauguration.

“The 9th Assembly under my leadership is going to be a House of reforms or a reformed Assembly. The reforms will be dished out piecemeal and at intervals so as not to shock the system.

“Moving forward therefore, it will not be business as usual and we will be shaking the table just a little. We will be introducing various reforms that will reposition this institution but please be rest assured that they will be for the greater good.

“On our shoulders lie the responsibilities of working together as a House to safeguard the future of our great country. The House must be reformed before the country can be reformed. We simply cannot and must not fail,” he assured.

He used the opportunity to announce the appointment of Sanusi Rikiji, the former Speaker of Zamfara State as Chief of Staff.

The Speaker admitted that Nigeria is currently facing a myriad of problems, urging the lawmakers to set aside political, ideological and other differences that may distract them from the herculean assignment.

According to him, “There is much work to be done and we must attend to the people’s business. Whatever political party each one of us may belong, we must be conscious of the fact that Nigerians are truly desirous of good governance and are looking to us to be the agents that will through meaningful legislation combat security, poverty, corruption and other problems and contradictions that have held our country back and stunted our development.”

He further vowed to carry the theme of his campaign, “Nation Building: A Joint House” into the operations of the 9th Assembly.

“As you can see, the logo, which embodies all parties represented in the House, will be displayed permanently behind the Speakers chair for all to see and as a constant reminder of what this Assembly is all about.

“We must remain one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity. Our vision is very simple, and that is to use the legislative platform and the instrumentality of the law to make Nigeria a better and more perfect union.

“My deputy, Hon. Ahmed Idris and I come with a cumulative 30 year legislative experience which we intend to deploy in making our vision a reality. It was Winston Churchill that said “we make a living by what we get but we make a life by what we give”. I found those words very profound and Hon Wase and I intend to have fulfilment through what we will be giving for the next 4 years,” the Speaker added.

